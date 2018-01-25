Appeal to trace missing 12-year-old girl

A 12-year-old schoolgirl has gone missing in Leeds.

Police are urgently appealing for information to trace Jessica Richardson, who was last seen on All Saints Road in Woodlesford at around 8am today.

She is described as white, about 5ft tall, with long mousy brown hair.

She was wearing a black waist-length puffer jacket, black trousers and a white shirt.

Detective Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Jessica’s welfare given her young age and we urgently need to trace her and check that she is okay.

“We have officers out looking for her and would like to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 337 of January 25.