Appeal for family members as police investigate man's 'unexplained death' in Kirkhamgate, Wakefield

Police investigating the death of a man in Wakefield are searching for his relatives.

Byron Kay died aged 43 in Kirkhamgate, Wakefield on October 17.

He had only been in the city for a short period, according to a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police.

However, he was known to have links to the Bradford and Cleckheaton areas of West Yorkshire.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, the spokesman said.

Two men, aged 43 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and have since been released under investigation

Any relatives or Mr Kay are asked to contact coroners officer Debbie Howarth on 01924 292301.