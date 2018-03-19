Appeal after man chased and assaulted in Wakefield

A man suffered head injuries after being chased and attacked in Eastmoor, Wakefield.

The Wakefield Central NPT said a group of four men chased the victim, assaulted him and knocked him to the floor in Shepley Street on Wednesday, March 7.

The incident took place between 4.20pm and 4.30pm.

It left the man suffering head and facial injuries.

Officers are investigating the assault and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Details can be given to PC Pickering by calling 101 and quoting reference 13180109946.