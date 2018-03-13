Appeal after man attacked following vehicle prang

Police in Wakefield are conducting enquiries following an incident on Monday evening where a man was assaulted.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident on Long Row in the Sharlston area of the district between 5.15pm and 5.50pm in which a man in his 47-year-old was allegedly attacked by two unknown males.

The incident took place after the victim and the suspects’ vehicles were involved in a minor collision in the road.

Two men, aged 47 and 22, were arrested in connection with the assault in which the victim received significant facial injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact police in Wakefield by calling 101 and quoting 13180118494.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.