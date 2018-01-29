Appeal after hit and run in Pontefract

Police are trying to track down a hit-and-run driver after a crash in Pontefract.

Officers from the Pontefract and Knottingley Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said a silver Range Rover reportedly ran into the back of a red Smart car at around 12.45pm on Saturday, January 27.

The Range Rover driver made off without exchanging details.

The people in the Smart car were left with "slight injuries", police said.

The collision occurred on the A645 Knottingley Road in Pontefract, at the staggered junction with Cobblers Lane and Water Lane. The Smart car was waiting to run right off Knottingley Road onto Water Lane.

Police are appealing for details about the incident.

Witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 13180044616.