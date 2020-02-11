More anti-Semitic hate incidents were reported in West Yorkshire last year, as the number recorded nationwide hit a record high.

Jewish safety charity the Community Security Trust said a rise in online incidents was the biggest driver behind the increase across Britain – but warned the figures are "likely to understate the scale of the problem".

Anti-Semitic hate incidents are on the rise in West Yorkshire

The charity received 38 reports of anti-Semitic incidents from victims, witnesses or other organisations in the West Yorkshire Police area in 2019.

That was ​five higher than the 33 recorded during 2018.

The most common type of incident was abusive behaviour (33), followed by assault (three).

Across Britain, 1,805 reports were received during the year, a seven per cent increase on 2018 and the highest number since records began in 1984.

More than a third of incidents occurred online (697) – a rise of 82 per cent since last year – with most taking place on social media.

The charity said the number of online incidents "are only indicative and are likely to understate the scale of the problem" as each campaign of abuse targeted at individual victims are recorded as a single incident, despite the fact some "often involve dozens of social media accounts and hundreds or even thousands of tweets, images or posts".

The highest monthly totals were in February (182) and December (184) during times which saw "prominent and intense debate over allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party", the charity claimed.

Read more crime stories: Brothers 'used mother's £2,000 monthly benefits payments to plan Manchester Arena bombing'

CST chief executive David Delew said: "It is clear that both social media and mainstream politics are places where anti-Semitism and racism need to be driven out, if things are to improve in the future."

Board of Deputies of British Jews president Marie van der Zyl said the findings were "profoundly depressing".

She added: "No doubt the ongoing anti-Semitism crisis in the Labour Party has had an effect on the figures and they will cause great anxiety to Jews in this country.

"Overall it must be emphasised that Britain remains a happy place for its Jewish community.

"However, we call on the country's political leaders – in all parties – to fight the evil of anti-Jewish racism and make this a just, safe and respectful society for everyone."

Home Secretary Priti Patel described the findings as "appalling".

"I am pushing for greater collaboration, both across government, policing, the courts and community groups, to remove this shameful stain on our society," she added.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: "It is deeply distressing that anti-Semitism is rising in our society and other countries.

"We thank the Community Security Trust for the vital work it does highlighting and confronting anti-Semitism and in providing support and security for Jewish communities.

"Anti-Semitism has no place in the Labour Party and we are taking more decisive action than ever before, and more than any other political party, to root out this bigotry and racism."

Incidents reported in West Yorkshire included 33 incidents of abusive behaviour, three assaults and two reports of threats to Jewish people or property.