Action plan will guide future development

Senior councillors are being asked to agree to an action plan being drawn up to steer future development in Pontefract.

he Pontefract Vision 2028 will set out priorities for the town over the next decade and beyond.

People were asked to give feedback on the vision, set up by Wakefield Council, Pontefract Civic Society and Wakefield District Housing, during a consultation earlier this year.

And the authority says responses from businesses and residents will now be used to influence the action plan.

Coun Denise Jeffery, cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said: “Thank you to everyone who has shared their views.

“We value this feedback, which will be fed into plans for the future.”

The council said people told them they were concerned about anti-social behaviour in the town, wanted issues such as litter and traffic congestion to be tackled and requested more facilities for young people.

It said the consultation also revealed that people highly valued Pontefract for its rich heritage, town centre, the castle and Pontefract Park, as well as its location and road links.

Members of the council’s cabinet will be asked to agree to the plan being drawn up at a meeting on Tuesday.