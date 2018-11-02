A1(M) fatal crash: Man killed after car drove wrong way up motorway near Ferrybridge

A man was killed in a collision on the A1(M) near Ferrybridge after driving the wrong way up the motorway.

West Yorkshire Police has now released full details of yesterday's incident along with an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

The collision happened between junctions 42 and 41 of the A1(M) southbound at around 6.20pm.

A red Suzuki Swift motorcar collided with a silver Hyundai i40 car and then with the central reservation, police said.

The driver of the Suzuki, a man in his 30s, suffered fatal injuries.

The man driving the Hyundai was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

A police spokesman said: "The Suzuki had been driving the wrong way on the carriageway when the collision occurred in the Ferrybridge area.

"West Yorkshire Police received a number of 999 calls at the time of the collision and it is believed other cars may were involved in more minor collisions with the Swift before the fatal crash occurred.

"Enquiries will be on going today to investigate the circumstances of what took place."

A full closure was put in place on both sides of the motorway while recovery and investigation work was carried out.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team wants to hear from anyone who saw the fatal collision or the Swift in the moments leading up to it, or who has dash cam footage.

Investigators also want to speak to anyone who was involved in a collision with the Suzuki but was able to drive from the scene and has not contacted police yet.

Call 101 and quote police number 13180548689 to pass on information to the team.