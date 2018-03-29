A tonne of help for village spring clean

Many hands made light work of a spring clean-up in Ackworth which resulted in 58 bags of rubbish being removed weighing in at a stagging one-third of a tonne.

Around 30 volunteers rolled up their sleeves for the annual event with some extraordinary discarded waste being removed, including a car bumper.

Adam Fletcher, organiser of the Ackworth Big Spring Clean thanked all of those involved and said: “Now we need to work on a plan to stop it happening in the first place and make Ackworth a litter-free village.”

The next clean-up will held over two days in the build up to the Tour de Yorkshire on April 28 and 29.