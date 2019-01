Listed below are the district's 12 schools and colleges which offer 16 to 18 education. Progress scores tell you how much progress students made between the end of Key Stage 4 and the end of their A level studies.

1. Cathedral Academy Academy. Progress: Well above average, 0.47. Number of students with an A level exam entry: 46. Average result: B.

2. Wakefield Girls' High School Independent School. Progress: Below average, -0.28. Number of students with an A level exam entry: 76. Average result: D.

3. Outwood Grange Academy Academy. Progress: Below Average, -0.20. Number of students with an A level exam entry: 181. Average result: C-.

4. Queen Elizabeth Grammar School Independent school. Progress: Average, 0.11. Number of students with an A level exam entry: 91. Average result: B+.

