5ive to perform at Mecca bingo hall in Wakefield

5ive fans can Keep on Movin’ to a number of the boyband’s greatest hits when they take to the stage for an exclusive live performance at Mecca Wakefield.

Ritchie Neville, Sean Conlon and Scott Robinson will be putting on a show to remember at 7.30pm on Friday, March 22. Players will have the chance to sing along to some of the band’s biggest hits including When the Lights Go Out and Everybody Get Up.

After splitting in 2001, the boyband reformed with three members in 2012 and went on to tour for two years.

Mel Kassim, general manager at Mecca Wakefield, said: “We are so excited to watch 5ive perform here at Mecca Wakefield.

“We’re expecting a fantastic evening with hundreds of fans dancing along and playing bingo at the same time.”

Tickets to watch 5ive perform live start at £15 and include your bingo. All tickets can be purchased at the club or at bit.ly/2FowzUD

Players must be 18 or over, ID may be required.