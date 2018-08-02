Your chance to clinch a new look this summer at Trinity Walk

Has the long hot summer had you searching for lighter clothes?

It can be difficult to strike a balance between being comfortably cool and remaining stylish. But the Wakefield Express and Trinity Walk’s free to enter monthly makeover competition may be able to help you.

Ex Wakey Up your wardrobe winner Becky Walker

Each month we team up with the shopping complex to give one lucky reader a new look. You can also win £250 to spend there.

The winner gets to spend the day with your very own stylist, Liz Clothier. It is open to men and women, so you can nominate yourself or someone you know. We’ve had multiple winners, like Becky Walker pictured. Trinity Walk will also arrange for a hair restyle at Room97 Creative Hairdressing, a makeover at Debenhams and dinner at The Chinese Buffet. Simply email editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk before Monday, September 3 saying why you or the person you are nominating should win. Please don’t forget to include a daytime contact number and one for the nominee. Please mark your entries ‘Wakey Up’.