View this three bedroom property on cul-de-sac in sought after part of Horbury

Enjoying a cul-de-sac position is this three bedroom semi detached house benefitting from well maintained garden, off street parking, integral garage, UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

An early viewing comes highly recommended to avoid disappointment. Offered for sale with no upward chain.

The accommodation briefly comprises entrance hall with two storage cupboards, spacious lounge/diner with French doors to the rear garden, kitchen, first floor landing, three bedrooms, house bathroom and separate w.c.

Outside, there are well maintained gardens to the front and rear with a range of established plants and shrubs.

The rear garden also incorporates a paved patio seating area and lawn. A driveway provides off street parking leading to an integral single garage.

Situated in this sought after part of Horbury, close to local amenities, schools, bus routes, restaurants and bars offered by Horbury centre. Junction 40 of the M1 motorway is only a short drive away ideal for those wishing to commute further afield.

44 Woodlands, Horbury, WF4 5HH

£189,950

richard kendall estate agent

01924 266555

https://www.richardkendall.co.uk/property/woodlands-horbury-wakefield/