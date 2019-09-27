These are the UK's 20 friendliest cities

To discover where to find the friendliest cities in the UK, Big Events Travel asked their 1.5 million strong social audience to weigh in on where you will be made to feel the most welcome. From strangers helping you find your way, to making friends with locals in a bar, these are the top 20 friendliest cities in the UK.

1. Newcastle Taking the top spot thanks to its lively locals, engaging social scene and ease of access for first time visitors, Newcastle is considered family-friendly and safe with a great atmosphere

2. Glasgow Making Scotland proud with its friendly attitude towards strangers and tourists, Glasgow has a warm and welcoming community, and its lively buzz makes a popular destination for city breaks

3. York The people of York welcome visitors with smiles and warmth everywhere you go, with the city ranking highly in regard to the locals being especially helpful towards strangers who are a bit lost

4. Manchester Regarded as one of the friendliest cities in England thanks to its multicultural mix of residents, Manchester is easy to navigate and boasts plenty of bars and social hangouts to make new friends

