The Wright side of life: On stage with celebrity chefs

Karen Wright writes: Allo Allo, I may say this only once, I have had a cracking week.

Why am I going down the French route? It is because I worked on the same stage this weekend as the gorgeous, famous, fantastic French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli at the food festival at Elsecar Heritage Centre. He was so charming and attentive and very complimentary about my performance, he said I should have a TV show!! Now there’s a thought!

Karen with Rahul Mandal

Its been a star-studded week for me really, not just meeting Jean-Christophe but also Rahul Mandal, the winner of GBBO 2018 and my good friend. He was at a social event of his own close to Elsecar and invited me along to see him cooking up some curries. Massive pans as they were feeding 110 people so you can imagine the scale. It was an unexpected invitation and I loved it all of course.

If that was not enough, last Thursday I was working on stage at the NEC in Birmingham, cooking campsite friendly meals on the stage. It was the Motorhome and Caravan Show and being a keen camping holiday buff, it was just the right place for me to be. My other close friend from the Bake Off, Terry, came along and we had a good laugh as I invited him up on the stage to join me.

So, after all the high jinx its back down to earth again, it's rather nice to be contemplating a few weeks of calm with an empty calendar in front of me. It has been 12 months since my Bake-Off series ended and for me it is a good time to reflect on what to date has been the most uplifting year for me so far.

The Great British Bake Off is considered by many to be the best TV show of its kind. Statistics show that the interest in baking has significantly increased, especially in children and young people. This can only be a good thing. We need to ensure that all our traditional skills and crafts are passed along to the next generation otherwise things will be lost forever. I encourage everyone to step out of their comfort zone and try something new, like I said in my round up last week, to get motivated all we need to do is start something and after that hopefully you get the bug and good things become habit.

I did mention last week that for me it is Christmas baking on the horizon and that I would be making my mincemeat this week. The recipe is on my website in the Christmas category along with a Christmas cake recipe so go to http://www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk and have a go.

My plan is to get back on to my healthy eating regime and to lose the weight that has been creeping back on again, we all have time now to shed a few pounds before the festivities at Christmas. For my lunch I am going to prepare some butternut squash and sweet potato soup, I will share the recipe next week so watch this space everyone.

Au revoir for now , polish your smiles and have a great week.