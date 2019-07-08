The Wright side of life: Au revoir France, hello Trinity!

Karen Wright writes: Hello there, I am back home after a week away in France. It went so quickly, we just got settled down and got a routine going and it was time to pack up and come back.

When I say routine I mean, a walk to the boulangerie for French bread and croissants each morning, I could have made my own but that is a bit ‘coals to Newcastle’! After a very leisurely breakfast on our deck overlooking the lake, we either went for a swim in the various pools or in the beach lake. Then it was time for a spot of lunch, cheese, bread and fruit, except for John who always has either a ham or a corned beef sandwich wherever we are on the globe.

Karen enjoying a glass of prosecco

I did do some work while I was out in France of course. As I mentioned last week I was hosting an open day with a Christmas theme. So, on the Monday I made mince pies, iced my gingerbread men and made some millionaires shortbread. Then Tuesday was the big day. We were in the middle of a heatwave with temperatures reaching the high 30s, so it was a relief that we did get people popping in to look around and to sample my wares as I worried it was too hot for folks to bother.

The Holiday Parc we were staying on is called La Croix du Vieux Pont and is about an hour’s drive from Paris and from the Disney theme park. It is referred to by many as Berny as it is in a village called Berny Riviere. We were staying courtesy of Eurocamp, the UK’s leading European camping specialist. We were so well looked after by the Eurocamp staff on the parc, they could not do enough for their guests. The parc itself is very beautiful, so well kept, full of flowers and mature trees. There are fishing lakes, a swimming lake with sandy beach and numerous pools and other facilities. I do recommend it and it is easy to get to from home.

We sailed home on the overnight crossing from Zeebrugge to Hull, arriving at our house by mid-morning on Saturday. I had just enough time to unpack, do my washing and reset my self ready for my next engagement on Sunday.

The engagement was a charity fundraiser. The venue was our very own Trinity Walk. It was raising money for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and Great Ormond Street. It was great fun, with free prosecco and pizza to be enjoyed too. I had my face painted with glitter which is still twinkling around my house on the carpets and furniture.

Karen judging the Bake Off at Trinity Walk

The main job for me, apart from mingling and enjoying the atmosphere was to judge the Bake Off. Not an easy task at all. There were a wide variety of cakes, a cheesecake and a pie. Every entry was deserving of a prize, but we only had two prizes to award so in the end I had to decide based on the appearance of the bakes. We “eat with our eyes” after all.

Heart radio were there, and I tried my best with their microphone to explain the taste and texture of each bake as I munched my way down the line, ably assisted as always by John and on this occasion my Mam and Bob too, they came along on their mobility scooters.

After the judging was over all the bakes were sold of by means of a donation into the buckets. I saw some big notes going in, so everyone was very generous. I had such a great afternoon, there was a lovely vibe around and about, not as hot as it had been the day before so very comfortable for everyone to potter around or just sit, relax and watch the world go by.

That is all for this week, have a great weekend everyone!

For more tips and recipes go to http://www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk