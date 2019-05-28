TECH TALK: UNO: World's first cross device USB Type-C magnetic cable

THIS is the latest, greatest addition to my car. No, not a gyrating dashboard hula-hula girl or a bacon-sandwich scented air freshener, but a charging lead...

Hmmmm. I can sense you’re not impressed...so far.

UNO cross device USB Type-C magnetic cable

You see, this is no ordinary cable. The UNO cable is the world's first cross device USB Type-C magnetic cable, allowing it to work with Lightning, Micro USB & Type-C tips giving compatibility with all smartphones, tablets and USB devices.

So seeing as my wife and I are androidophiles and my two kids are iPhone faithfuls, and with USB-C threatening world domination around the corner, this is the ideal lead for me to keep in the glove compartment for when the inevitable power loss/device connection dilemma happens.

Sydney-based consumer electronics brand, asap Technologies, the team behind four successful crowdfunding campaigns including X-Connect, the world’s most crowdfunded cable and over 200,000 cables sold worldwide, has announced the UNO cable is live on Kickstarter, with guaranteed shipping in July and pledges starting at just £16.

So here comes the tech. The UNO cable has a USB-C connector end which is an upgrade from the current USB Type-A. This allows a higher power input and output and enables the UNO to be compatible with QC4.0 and Apple fast charge. The cable is capable of 2-way full speed USB 2.0 data transfer at 480 Mbps between any USB devices and features a reversible magnetic connection which means instant fit every single time. No more fumbling around to connect devices, even in the dark.

UNO cross device USB Type-C magnetic cable in Rose colour. Other colours include Red, Blue, Silver, Gold and Gunmetal

Each UNO cable set features two N52 grade neodymium magnets which are the world's strongest commercial grade magnets. They are strong enough to hold an iPad Air which is 437g (0.96lb) without dropping the device. Additionally, there is an innovative locking mechanism, giving the cable a stronger connection and longer lifespan. This stronger magnetic strength means it can support a heavier cable than ever before with an increased length of 1.5m (4.9ft) with a 2.5m (8.2ft) cable also available for purchase separately.

With a unique bevelled and concave magnetic connector design on both the tip end and cable head end, the UNO will connect correctly even if the tip is flipped 180°, due to both the strong neodymium magnets having their polarity perfectly positioned. Competitor designs require the tips to be correctly aligned inside the cable head and use weaker magnets needing expert guidance to be connected correctly if missed. The magnetic cable tips on the UNO are also just 10mm (0.39") wide allowing them to fit perfectly into all Apple and Android devices. asap Technologies have tested the tips on over 100 phone cases and found it fit on all of them.

The UNO cable boasts an improved anti-fray neck, meaning the cable will have increased durability and less chance of fraying or snapping at the most common weak point. This anti-fray neck significantly increases the lifespan of the cable handling everyday wear and tear offering a longer connectivity lifespan of from 30,000 to 40,000 connections.

Manufacturer asap Technologies are so confident in the UNO’s build quality that the company offers a premium 10 year warranty - designed to outlast the next decade worth of phones!

UNO cross device USB Type-C magnetic cable

Other improvements in the UNO include the internal mold now being made out of 9T, a more temperature resistant material than LCP plastic found on the company’s previous cable, the X-Connect. This means the cable temperature will remain lower whilst charging. asap Technologies have also listened to customer feedback and reduced the size of the LED hole by 40% from 1mm (0.04") to 0.6mm (0.02"), which means less ambient light to keep users awake at night.

Each UNO cable comes with a complimentary cord wrap, great for shortening the length of the cable or quickly wrapping the cable away for neat and tidy storage or transportation. Also included is a bonus tip removal tool to allow users to remove the tip from all devices including those with depressed USB holes if preferred.

For those who are already proud owners of the asap X-Connect cable, the UNO cable is 100% backwards compatible with the tips and cables already owned, allowing users to easily incorporate the UNO cable into their arsenal.

The only downside I can see is one of human error, and losing the tips, but such is the magnetic power they shouldn’t stray far.

The UNO cross device USB Type-C magnetic cable adaptor

The UNO Cross Device USB Type-C Magnetic Cable is available now on Kickstarter until June 8th with shipping guaranteed to start in July.

Pledges start from £16 for one UNO Magnetic Cable with cord wrap and one UNO Magnetic Tip (Apple, Micro USB or USB-C)