TECH TALK: EZVIZ Full HD Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Security Camera

Home security and protecting your belongings is becoming an ongoing concern for many. Time spent away from your property brings with it the worry that your belongings might not be safe from burglary or damage.

Alternatively, you may want to keep an eye on your pets at home whilst you're at work. Maybe both.

EZVIZ Full HD Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Security Camera

Fortunately technology is advancing and making it much easier and more cost effective to keep an eye on your personal space and cherished pets from afar.

Enter the lastest security camera from Ezviz - The C6CN Full HD Indoor pan/tilt Security Cam.

The camera easily connects to your Wi-Fi network by pairing with your smartphone via the free app. With full HD 1080p video, a 360° field of view, smart auto tracking and two way talk, it is designed so homeowners can effortlessly keep track of activity within the home, keeping valuables, family and pets safe and secure.

The EZVIZ cam allows users to keep tabs on every corner with just one camera. Its expansive field-of-view ensures full coverage, so nothing is missed.

EZVIZ Full HD Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Security Camera

The camera's pan-tilt feature has a vertical rotation up from 105° down to 15° and horizontally of 340°. No blind spots to be concerned about. It's all-in-one design and simple setup means that no PC is required to configure the camera and begin real-time surveillance of your property.

The camera can be connected to a home network either wired or wirelessly and with 2.4 GHz connectivity, Wi-Fi homeowners can enjoy a stable connection without dropping out.

Setup and first impressions

The unit is very lightweight, allowing placement in many areas of the property without additional installation, such as on a high shelf.

EZVIZ Full HD Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Security Camera

The camera also comes with a mounting plate and fixings which allows installation on a wall or ceiling, making use the image flipping feature in the app.

The pack also comes with a 3m USB to MicroUSB cable for power, providing a wider range of placement options further away from socket locations.

Connecting to WI-FI was straightfoward, the free Android or ios app having a reader facility that easily gets the camera connected in minutes by scanning the QR code on the camera or instruction manual. In next to no time I had the camera powered on and once I had installed the free app, it took a further minute or two to scan the QR code, pair with the camera and start viewing on my Smartphone.

I was able to rotate the camera left, right, up and down using the app and use the 8x Digital Zoom feature to get a better view on my phone screen.

EZVIZ Full HD Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Security Camera

The motion detection feature is very handy. In the event of leaving your house unattended, any unexpected motion caused by potential theives causes the camera to notify the app on your phone. You will see the intruder and a quick press of a button snaps their mugshot.The camera also works as a two-way communication device, allowing you to tell unwanted visitors to scram or have a chat with your favourite furball, patiently awaiting your return.

The camera also allows for true privacy as with one tap of the EZVIZ App on a mobile device, the thoughtfully-designed privacy shutter allows users to turn the lens off whenever or wherever they desire.

Overall, I found this an easy to use and user friendly home security system at a reasonable price. I got extra piece of mind being able to peek in on the family home whilst out and about and it has provided a bit of tech fun for the kids using the two way communication features.

The EZVIZ Full HD Indoor PT Camera is available now for £59.99 from Robert Dyas.

Specifications

Image Sensor 1/2.9" Progressive Scan CMOS

Smart Alarm Motion detection

Shutter Speed Self-adaptive shutter

Wi-Fi Pairing AP pairing

Lens 4mm@ F2.2, view angle:82° (Horizontal), 94°(Diagonal)

Protocol EZVIZ cloud proprietary protocol

PT Angle Pan: 340°, Tilt: 120°

Interface Protocol EZVIZ cloud proprietary protocol

Lens Mount M12

General Features Anti-Flicker, Dual-Stream, Heart Beat, Mirror Image, Password Protection

Day & Night IR-cut filter with auto switch

Max. Bitrate 2Mbps

DNR 3D DNR

Interface Storage Micro SD card (Max. 256G)

WDR Digital WDR

Power Micro USB

Video Compression H.264 H.264 Type

Network RJ45 × 1(10M/100M Adaptive Ethernet Port)

Video Bit Rate Ultra-HD; HD; Standard. Adaptive bit rate

Wi-Fi Standard IEEE802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n

Auto Bit Rate Self-adaptive

Frequency Range 2.4 GHz ~ 2.4835 GHz

Image Max. Resolution 1920 x 1080

Channel Bandwidth Supports 20MHz

Frame Rate Max 22fps; Self-Adaptive during network transmission

Security 64/128-bit WEP, WPA/WPA2, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK

Transmission Rate 11b: 11Mbps, 11g: 54Mbps, 11n: 72Mbpss

What's in the box?

C6CN Full HD Indoor pan/tilt Security Cam.

3m USB to Micro USB cable.

USB power adapter.

Fixing kit.

User setup documentation.