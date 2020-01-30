Superb four bedroom detached family home in Darrington

A superb four bedroom detached house in this popular location of Darrington on the south side of Pontefract that is offered with no upward chain.

Internally, the accommodation briefly comprises entrance hall, living room, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and downstairs w.c. to complete the ground floor.

The first floor landing leads to four generous sized bedrooms, the master with an en suite shower room/w.c. This is in addition to the main house bathroom/w.c. with Whirlpool spa bath.

Outside, a dropped kerb access leads to the tarmacadam driveway, providing ample off-street parking for several cars, as well as a brick built detached double garage with twin up and over doors, power and lighting.

Lawned areas to the front and side.

Access at the side of the house leads to a generous-sized, landscaped enclosed rear garden with split level lawns, patio seating area and fenced and hedged boundaries.

The property is well appointed throughout and only by a full internal inspection can you fully appreciate the size, quality and location of this ideal family home.

Church View, Estcourt Road, Darrington

£350,000

richard kendall

Pontefract

01977 798844

www.richardkendall.co.uk/property/estcourt-road-darrington-pontefract