Russian discount supermarket heading for Castleford

Mere are planning to open a budget supermarket in Castleford

According to the Mere Facebook page the new self-service store is earmarked for 89, Carlton Street, which has been empty since Poundstretcher moved out several years ago.

Mere was founded in Siberia, Russia in 2009 and already has 3,200 stores internationally.

It is looking to expand into the UK market with the first store set to open in Preston next month.

It operates a ‘no frills’ model of food shopping with produce sold directly from the pallets they are delivered on.

Mere UK head of buying Pavels Antonovs said prices will be between 20 and 30 per cent cheaper than the other budget supermarkets already established in the UK.

Mr Antonovs said: “We are the gap in the market. We don’t have any competitors. Our model is no service and no marketing.