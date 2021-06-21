Castleford designer Siobhan Murphy to design homeware for department store

Castleford designer Siobhan Murphy to design a range of homewares for Freemans

Siohban, who lives in a beautiful 1930s art deco house in the town was a finalist in the Alan Carr-fronted TV show, Interior Design Masters.

The collaboration marks a first for the designer, who recently quit her job working in communications for the NHS to concentrate on her interiors business Interior Curve.

She will initially create a bespoke soft home accessories collection this autumn, with items being mainly sourced from the UK and then develop a complete homewares offer for launch spring 2022.

Siobhan’s signature use of colour and print is something that is in demand from homeowners following lockdown – many of whom are saying goodbye to bland magnolia walls – and are looking for bolder, more striking alternatives to decorate and accessorise their home. She has developed a huge following on social media- led by her Instagram content.

Richard Cristofoli, chief customer officer, Freemans, said: "As we are Yorkshire-based, we were routing for Siobhan from the very start and all the way through Interior Design Masters. Not only are we proudly supporting emerging talent by commissioning Siobhan’s very first retail collaboration, we feel her confident use of colour and print coupled with a down-to-earth approach resonates with what we’re all about and what our customers tell us they are looking for."

Siobhan said: “I studied fashion and accessories at Leeds College of Art back in the 90s and I truly believe that what we wear and how we decorate our homes can play such an important part in living a joyful life.

"I just love design especially fashion and interiors which started from an early age by dressing up my Barbies and customising their clothes.

"My dream has always been to design my own collection and I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Freemans designing a homeware collection.