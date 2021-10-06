Litter-pickers pay their respects to Pontefract Park stalwart

Howard Andrews who died last month

Mr Andrews was the main organiser of the group. He organised and participated in the weekly Wednesday morning litter-pick in the park.

He spent many hours each week getting stuck in and even taking on the treasurer role to organise the volunteers and the many events in the park and various activities including bulb and flower planting, installing new picnic tables and benches and arranging the annual Picnic in the Park.

The group’s ongoing project is the renovation of the children’s playground - and, as always, they are looking for volunteers to continue the good work.

Litter pickers formed a guard of honour

His funeral cortege made a detour to the park on the way to Pontefract Crematorium so his friends and colleagues could pay their respects.

Mr Andrews spent most of his life as an auditor in one capacity or another, working up and down the country before being made redundant in the mid 1990s.

He went on to work at The Royal Armouries in Leeds before retiring in the late 2000s.

During his time at the Armouries, Mr Andrews and his wife Kay spent most of their free time out and about, enjoying the fresh air and capturing memories in the countryside and many historical houses, buildings and gardens from the coast and countryside.

This led to them volunteering with The Friends of Temple Newsam and then with the Friends of Pontefract Park, a place which was close to his heart.

Howard passed away peacefully in Pinderfields hospital. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kay, his daughter Helen, sons Peter and Philip, step-sons Martin and Neil, and his seven grandchildren, Harriet, Ben, Maisie, Bethany, Brogan, Lucy and Elliot.