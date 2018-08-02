Mad Hatter's teapot gin festival comes to Leeds

Diners can head down the rabbit hole and indulge in an array of tempting treats at Kirkstall Abbey tomorrow, at a vibrant Mad Hatter's themed Teapot Gin Festival.

The festival takes its inspiration from the magical pages of Lewis Carroll's beloved tale of Alice In Wonderland, where for one night only diners will be treated to a secret gin party in the abbey's magnificent ruins.

Guests can enjoy gin flavoured tea cocktails and mocktails at the event

Welcome to Wonderland

Taking place on Friday 3 August, the event will feature an array of delicious street food, cocktails, mocktails and craft beer, along with lashings of gin flavoured tea.

A licensed bar will be open throughout the evening, while DJs, live music and entertainment will also be on offer, including giant chess and Flamingo croquet.

For gin fans, there will be plenty of tempting options to enjoy provided by Tailors Botanical Gin Bar and Teetotal G&T, for those who would prefer a non-alcoholic option.

In true Mad Hatter style, there will also be plenty of tea on hand to enjoy.

Alice In Wonderland themed dress is also encouraged, to get into the tea party spirit.

How to buy tickets

The event will take place from 6.30pm to 10pm at Kirkstall Abbey, and is strictly for those aged 18 and over only.

Tickets are priced at £17.95 per person, plus £1.99 booking fee and can be purchased here.