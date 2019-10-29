KFC in Pontefract reveals plan to stay open until 5am

KFC has revealed plans to potentially keep one of its branches open until 5am two nights a week.

The fast food chain has asked for permission to serve food at its Pontefract restaurant for an extra two and a half hours on weekends.

The diner, which is based on Cornmarket in the town, currently has a licence to trade until 2.30am every night of the week, though in practice it closes at 11pm on weeknights.

On weekends however, it is currently open until 2am.

All businesses selling food need a late night refreshment licence from their local authority if they want to keep trading past 11pm.

Wakefield Council's licensing applications list revealed that KFC has asked for an extension to its current hours, to run until 5am on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Members of the public have until November 5 to offer their views to the council on the application.

The local authority will then make a decision on the matter.

Local Democracy Reporting Service