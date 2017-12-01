Joanna wins the Trinity Walk and Wakefield Express makeover contest

BEING a dedicated working parent often means there’s less money and time to shop for yourself.

That all changed when our latest Wakey Up Your Wardrobe winner, Joanna Noga, was shocked to find out she had won the memorable prize thanks to the Express and Trinity Walk.

Wakey Up Your Wardrobe winner, Joanna Noga.

The monthly prize package sees one lucky winner get £250 to spend at the shopping centre with help from the centre’s own pro-stylist, Liz Clothier.

Add in a hair restyle at award-winning Room 97, a makeover at Debenhams and a meal at The Chinese Buffet and it’s a recipe for a day to remember.

And it was just that for the 25-year-old from Wakefield who arrived at Trinity Walk feeling incredibly nervous. A cup of tea later – and chat with Liz – and she was ready to shop, feeling a tad more relaxed.

Topshop was their first port of call and after a tour of the store came away with a skirt and pair of heels.

New Look was next and the duo purchased a spread of different tops before heading for the centre’s River Island where they bought a dress.

After a breather, it was time for the award-winning team at Room 97 creative hairdressing to work their magic.

Joanna left delighted, adding: “The stylist at Room 97 was so lovely. She added some waves and gave my hair a trim as I felt it was a bit flat before. I love it.”

Debenhams’ Estee Lauder make-up artist, Gillian Read, went for a ‘natural glam’ look for Joanna.

She said: “We kept it natural as she’s naturally pretty, but added in just a touch of colour.”

Her day was complete with a meal with her family at The Chinese Buffet where she reflected on her experience.

Joanna said: “It was great and I feel fantastic. Liz helped me pick some amazing things made me feel better and my confidence went up too. It felt like I was shopping with my best mate.

“I feel so much more confident, the whole package – clothes, hair, make-up. I definitely feel more confident shopping on my own now, looking for the right colours and styles. I’d have to say my favourite purchase was the skirt and thanks so much to Trinity Walk and Liz for a fantastic day.”

The competition runs every month and you can enter yourself or a lucky someone else. Trinity Walk will also arrange for a hair restyle at the award-winning Room97 Creative Hairdressing, a makeover at Debenhams and freshly prepared dinner at The Chinese Buffet. Go to www.jpeventsnorth.co.uk/wakefieldexpress-competition to nominate yourself or someone else. Then enter the first code, 1913, and the second, 1492. Please say why you think the person you’re nominating should win. The deadline is 5pm on Monday, December 5.