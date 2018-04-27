If you live in Leeds you can fly to these 15 amazing destinations in May for under £60

The weather in the UK is slowly improving, but if you’re bored of the same four walls and perhaps want to venture to somewhere with a warmer climate, then there are a wide variety of well-priced flights available in May from Leeds Bradford, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester airport.

There are flights available to Venice and Milan, so if you want to explore the Italian way of life, this provides a great opportunity to do so.

The cities of Amsterdam, Brussels, Bratislava, Oslo and Cologne are all on the list, so there’s plenty of different destinations to tick off your bucket list, all for under £60.

Visit the historic city of Limoges or the beautiful city of Paris in order to experience the French culture or explore the streets and enjoy a pint of Guinness in Dublin or Shannon, two of Ireland’s most popular destinations.

Take in the Polish cities of Gdansk and Lublin or if you fancy a warmer destination, venture to the beautiful destination of Naples.

Whether you fancy some sun, a beach holiday or a city break, there’s something for everyone and all of these flights are £60 or less, meaning you don’t have to break the bank to have a last minute jaunt abroad.

Flights from Leeds Bradford Airport

Limoges, France

Return flight with Ryanair to Limoges for just £36 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Flight times:

Thursday May 10 06:20 (LBA)- 09:15 (LIG) 1hr 55 direct

Thursday May 17 09:40 (LIG)- 10:30 (LBA) 1hr 50 direct

For more information click here.



Venice, Italy

Return flight to Venice with Ryanair for just £36 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Flight times:

Tuesday May 8: 07:20 (LBA)- 10:35 (TSF) 2hr 15 direct

Tuesday May 15: 11:00 (TSF)- 12:20 (LBA) 2hr 20 direct

For more information click here.



Dublin, Ireland

Return flight to Dublin with Ryanair for just £32 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Flight times:

Tuesday May 15: 17:35 9LBA)- 18:35 (DUB) 1hr direct

Tuesday May 22: 16:05 (DUB)- 17:10 (LBA) 1hr 05 direct

For more information click here.



Gdansk, Poland

Return flight to Gdansk with Ryanair for just £45 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Flights times:

Thursday May 31: 11:05 (LBA)- 14:25 (GDN) 2hr 20 direct

Thursday June 7: 14:50 (GDN)- 16:10 (LBA) 2hr 20 direct

For more information click here.



Bratislava, Slovakia

Return flight to Bratislava with Ryanair for just £41 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Flight times:

Monday May 7: 16:55 (LBA)- 20:20 (BTS) 2hr 25 direct

Monday May 14: 20:45 (BTS)- 22:10 (LBA) 2hr 25 direct

For more information click here.



Flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Dublin, Ireland

Return flight to Dublin with Flybe for just £55 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Flight times:

Tuesday May 15: 07:00 (DSA)- 08:05 (DUB) 1hr 05 direct

Saturday May 19: 08:35 (DUB)- 09:35 (LBA) 1hr direct

For more information click here.



Naples, Italy

Return flight to Naples with TUI for just £39 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Flight times:

Monday May 7: 06:45 (DSA)- 10:35 (NAP) 2hr 50 direct

Monday May 21: 11:40 (NAP)- 13:50 (LBA) 3hr 10 direct

For more information click here.



Paris, France

One way flight to Paris with Flybe for just £30 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Flight times:

Thursday May 17: 06:55 (DSA)- 09:30 (CDG) 1hr 35 direct

For more information click here.



Amsterdam, Netherlands

One way flight to Amsterdam with Flybe for just £30 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Flight times:

Tuesday May 15: 15:05 (DSA)- 17:20 (AMS) 1hr 15 direct

For more information click here.



Lublin, Poland

One way flight to Lublin with Wizz Air for just £25 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Flight times:

Monday May 21: 21:30 (DSA)- 00:55+1 (LUZ) 2hr 25 direct

For more information click here.







Flights from Manchester Airport

Cologne, Germany

Return flight to Cologne with Ryanair for just £25 from Manchester airport.

Flight times:

Wednesday May 16: 09:00 (MAN)- 11:35 (CGN) 1hr 35 direct

Wednesday May 23: 07:55 (CGN)- 08:35 (MAN) 1hr 40 direct

For more information click here.



Shannon, Ireland

Return flight to Shannon with Ryanair for just £25 from Manchester airport.

Flight times:

Monday May 7 : 08:45 (MAN)- 09:55 (SNN) 1hr 10 direct

Monday May 14- 07:10 (SNN)- 08:20 (MAN) 1hr 10 direct

Brussels, Belgium

Return flight to Brussels with Ryanair for just £33 from Manchester airport.

Flight times

Tuesday May 15: 07:50 (MAN)- 10:15 (CRL) 1hr 25 direct

Tuesday May: 07:00 (CRL)-07:25 (MAN) 1hr 25 direct

For more information click here.



Oslo, Norway

Return flight to Oslo with Ryanair for just £40 from Manchester airport.

Flight times:

Thursday May 3: 18:35 (MAN)- 21:30 (TRF) 1hr 55 direct

Monday May 7: 21:50 (TRF)- 22:50 (MAN) 2hr direct

For more information click here.



Milan, Italy

Return flight to Milan with Ryanair for just £41 from Manchester airport.

Flight times:

Tuesday May 15: 18:30 (MAN)- 21:45 (BGY) 2hr 15 direct

Tuesday May 22: 22:10 (BGY)- 23:25 (MAN) 2hr 15 direct

For more information click here.

