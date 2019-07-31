How to enjoy a festival in the lap of luxury

It’s festival time again and if you’ve booked to attend one and are planning on camping, the current unsettled weather may be a worry - especially if you have young children.

It’s no fun trying to keep everyone happy, clean and dry when the field has turned to mud and all your clothes are damp and uncomfortable. That might be a rite of passage for teenagers but not so for the rest of us.

I’ve been a regular at Tribfest in East Yorkshire for many years and, though I don’t generally mind spending a night or two under canvas, I now always opt for a spot of luxury when I go there. It’s held in the middle of August and I think it’s rained at least once every year I’ve attended.

We’ve gravitated from tents in the first year or two to a tatty old caravan and last year we hired a motorhome from the UK’s largest manufacturer of caravans and motorhomes,East Yorkshire-based Swift.

They have a couple of depots where you can pick up your motorhome: Stockport and Edinburgh.

We had a four-berth Swift Escape 664. Everything was included in the price from a fully-equipped kitchen (some models come with microwaves) to bedding, a TV and even wifi - which is quite remarkable. We simply turned up with our luggage (as you would to a hotel), stocked up with food and drink and off we went - it was as simple as that.

For a week’s hire of a family-sized motorhome, sleeping up to five, prices start around £700 in low season rising to £1,225 in high season. Motorhomes can be hired for three or more nights - and make perfect sense for a long weekend’s festival.

Visit www.swiftgo.co.uk