Cas Tigers' Liam Watts' estate agency chosen to market new homes development
Castleford Tigers rugby league ace Liam Watts and his easyProperty 5 Towns online estate agency has been chosen to sell ten new-build properties at Rustic Villas, Leeds Road, Castleford.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 9:12 am
Developer Craig Mitchell is looking to use local contractors for all of the work on the site and Liam’s reputation - and the start the business has made - impressed him enough to give him the go-ahead to sell properties. All are being built to a high quality with open plan living and folding doors to the rear gardens.
The site had comprised one detached property before Craig bought it and knocked it down to build the ten-home development.