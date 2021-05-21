Pontefract pub celebrates Christmas - five months late

One of the many Christmas trees around the Green Dragon in Pontefract

There are twinkling lights, several Christmas trees and hundreds of handmade decorations festooning the walls.

And last year, although the pub had been closed since March, it was no different.

Landlady Terrina Tarff said her mum Diane Cawthrow and the pub’s cleaner Tracey Finney spent months making decorations and trimming up the pub as usual, hoping they could celebrate a little later in the year - not realising it would be May before they were able to open their doors again.

Terrina Tarff landlady of the Green Dragon is throwing a Christmas party - five months late

Tonight, all their hard work will be recognised as they celebrate May-mass with a special party for customers and staff.

Terrina and her family have run the popular town centre pub for nine years. Terrina took over from her mum three years ago and her daughter Kelsey is the third generation to work there.

Terrina said: “Mum was adamant that we were going to celebrate Christmas - whenever we were allowed to open and we couldn’t talk her out of it.

“On Monday, when customers realised we still had decorations up they wore Christmas jumpers and we played Christmas music as they came in.

The Green Dragon is trimmed up for May-mas

“We are having a Christmas party tonight (Friday) and anyone coming in with a Christmas jumper or in Christmas fancy dress will get a free shot.

“There will be giveaways, raffle tickets and Christmas music.