Karen Wright: Birthday garden party with bit of Christmas flavour going on!

Uncle Graham’s 90th birthday cake

A couple of months ago my cousins and I got our heads together to plan a 90th birthday celebration for my Uncle Graham.

We decided on a garden party as we wanted to be outside. We made lists of all the things that we would need - food, decorations, gazebos, tables and chairs – and divided up the list between us.

It all worked like a dream. They do say “teamwork is dreamwork”. The only thing we couldn’t control was the weather. But it was perfect, all except a few showers, and the gazebos took care of those.

We laid out the buffet and drinks in the garage and it was like a banquet. Everyone brought the items on their lists ... and more.

I cooked my Christmas turkey and ham at last! Also, cranberry sauce and stuffing balls. That caused a few happy smiles.

I also found some mince pies that I had made and frozen so they were on the table too.

Naturally, I had been asked to take care of the birthday cake. But we did choose the theme between us.

Graham has been holiday-mad all his life and, for years, owned a caravan. The cake was decorated with a caravan, barbecue, canoe, boules and a cine camera!

Graham was a member of Wakefield Cine Club, later called Movie Makers, since its inception in the 1960s.

Sadly, a couple of years ago the club had to fold due to dwindling numbers but I was so delighted that a few members came along to the party.

They adored the birthday cake and had plenty of advice on how to photograph it before we sliced it up and passed it around.