Karen Wright:

Hasselback potatoes are easy to do using my tip

However, sometimes an everyday utensil can come in very handy. For example, when making Hasselback potatoes, a healthy and attractive way of cooking potatoes.

Originating in Sweden, they are roast potatoes, cut just over halfway through into fan-like slices, rubbed with oil and spices, and baked in the oven.

It can be quite difficult to slice through the potato without cutting right through so here are a couple of hacks.

Use a metal skewer and push it right through, about a third of the way from the bottom horizontally. The skewer stops the knife and you can make nice thin slices. Then remove the skewer.

Nigella Lawson recommends using a wooden spoon. The potato sits in the spoon and the raised edges stop the knife cutting all the way through.

I serve my hassle-free potatoes with salmon. I try to include an oily fish a couple of times a week. Salmon and mackerel are my favourites.

Salmon is so easy to cook. I usually bake it in the oven for about ten minutes and then just give it a squeeze of lemon and grind of salt. Delicious!

Now that July is here I feel very optimistic about summer. For me, there are lots of things to look forward to, both work-wise and socially.

On Sunday I chatted on BBC Radio Leeds for Independence Day ... talking burgers!