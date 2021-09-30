Castleford - Queen's Mill children's literary festival on October 9
It's children's story time at Queen's Mill, Castleford on Saturday October 9.
Held in conjunction with Wakefield libraries' Word Fest - Making Words Count, professional storyteller, author and illustrator Steve Weatherill will be running a number of sessions around the themes of nature, ecology and conservation for children aged from three to 11.
From 10am-noon younger children can enjoy listening to his Baby Goz story and then learn how to draw their own gosling.
In the afternoon from 1-3pm older children will hear a story about life in Roman times. and take part in Roman-themed activities
Younger children are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite animal and the older ones as a Roman. There will be a prize awarded at each session.
For toddlers and babies there is a cosy reading corner. In addition, Queen' s Mill will be running a poetry competition. Write your poem on the subject of nature and take it along with you on the day. Illustrate this if you wish. These will be displayed and a £20 book token will be given to the best entry.
Also pick up a novel from the book stall, have a dabble at adding a word to an ongoing scrabble game or have five minutes doing word searches or crosswords.
Light refreshments will be on sale.
The sessions are free but booking is essential.
Call 01977 556741.