Excellent property for first time buyers in Castleford

An excellent opportunity for the first time buyer or professional couple to purchase this end terraced house with two bedrooms, modern shower room plus a downstairs w.c., spacious kitchen/diner, off street parking, low maintenance gardens and a detached single garage.

UPVC double glazing throughout and central heating via multi fuel fire.

The accommodation briefly comprises entrance hall, living room with multi fuel burner having back boiler, kitchen/diner, downstairs w.c. and rear entrance porch. The first floor landing leads to two double bedrooms with wardrobes and the shower room/w.c. Outside, opposite the property to the front, is a driveway providing off street parking with car port and a detached single garage. Paved garden to the front with gated access and views over fields looking towards Fairburn Ings RSPB Reserve. Enclosed concrete garden to the rear with brick outhouse and wood store. Shared tarmacadam driveway to the side leads around to the rear, beyond which is a further tiered garden.

The home is well placed for access to a range of amenities with easy access to the motorway network. Early viewing highly recommended.

17 Brook Street, Castleford, WF10 2PL

£100-110,000

https://www.richardkendall.co.uk/property/brook-street-castleford/