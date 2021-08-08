Mokka improves with the generation game

Vauxhall Mokka

But Vauxhall has gone one better. The new Mokka isn’t just slightly more improved. It is a world apart from the original.

They have managed to make the Mokka arguably the most-improved motor on the roads. It was always a popular model, but to be honest I was never really a fan.

It was bulky and awkward-looking compared to rivals, and it cost more than it should. But tribute to Vauxhall, the company has created a new Mokka which is arguably one of the best cars in its class. It is leaner, lower, better to drive and more lavishly equipped.

The cabin

If you tried earlier versions and were put off, then try the new Mokka. I think you’ll be impressed.

One thing which never ceases to amaze me is how little engines perform in big cars these days. This is a three-cylinder 1.2 litre engine which manages 60mph in 9,.2 seconds and never feels out of breath.

Mokka first appeared in 2012 and quickly proved popular and the second generation came out in 2020. Following Vauxhall’s takeover by PSA (Peugeot and Citroen) it is now based on a different platform.

Mokka is available as a battery electric vehicle or with a choice of efficient petrol and diesel engines. It features what Vauxhall terms “a bold new design language”.

Vauxhall Mokka

It combines a smooth silhouette, smart technology and the revolutionary Vauxhall Vizor front grille for a bold new look.

The cabin is a work of art. There is a minimalist approach which ensures an uncluttered look and feel, while the high seating position gives an elevated view of the road.

It feels bigger inside than out. The compact shape makes it ideal for city driving, with sharp, modern lines that really stand out.

The sleeker look is prettier but it also makes it a more aerodynamic model. It is 16 per cent more efficient.

Tested here is a 1.2 litre model which is wonderful but it is worth considering other power options. The fully electric Mokka-e features a 50kWh battery and 100kw (136PS) electric motor to produce 260Nm of torque. The new Mokka-e can drive for up to 201-miles on a single charge and manages up to 100kW rapid charging, with an 80 per cent charge taking just 30 minutes.

Buyers can choose from a range of advanced petrol and diesel engines. There are two petrol engines available, a 1.2-litre 100PS turbo combined with a six-speed manual or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo engine capable of 130PS that is available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic.

The two petrol engines are joined by an efficient 1.5-litre diesel, with a six-speed manual transmission combining 110PS and 250Nm of torque with impressive fuel consumption of 65.7mpg and emissions of 114g/km under WLTP testing.

It is a fairly compact car. Mokka is 4,151mm long, 1,791mm wide, and 1,531mm tall. Compared to the previous model, it is shorter, and wider, while the wheelbase has been increased slightly. The shorter profile and flowing body surfaces give it a sporty and dynamic stance.

Mokka is the second model after the new Crossland to feature Vauxhall’s distinctive new Vizor front-end. A single dark shape runs across the front of the vehicle, encompassing the LED headlights and the new Vauxhall Griffin logo. At the rear, the new Mokka nameplate is stretched boldly across the rear of the vehicle, with the short rear overhang complemented by the tail LED lights.

Vauxhall’s engineering team has also focused on weight reduction, saving up to 120kg compared to the previous model. Body rigidity has also been improved through the use of ultra-high strength steel and new design techniques, with stiffness increased by 15 per cent on petrol and diesel variants and by up to 30 per cent on the electric Mokka-e – the latter thanks to its low-sitting integrated battery structure.

There are some vibrant paint colours available including a vivid orange and, shown here, Mamba Green. It is perhaps indicative of Vauxhall’s aim to appeal to a younger market.

The paint colour also matches a combination of contrasting roof and bonnet colours for a personalised look.

The design revolution continues inside, with the new Mokka the first Vauxhall model to feature its new Pure Panel digital instrument display. An integrated display contains both the digital instrument panel and the central touchscreen. The design helps reduce the need for multiple buttons and controls, allowing drivers to maintain concentration on the road.

The Pure Panel is available in two formats, depending on trim level. Entry versions feature a 7in digital instrument panel with 7in central touch screen. Premium versions feature a 12in digital instrument panel along with a 10in central colour touchscreen.

Excellent seating engineering is typical of Vauxhall. Six-way ergonomic seats are available in the new Mokka, which are individually adjustable. A sporty Alcantara and a classic full leather interior are also available – with heated front seats and driver’s seat massage function also available.

Despite the smaller dimensions, boot capacity remains nearly identical to the previous Mokka iteration.

With the rear seats up, the new Mokka has up to 350 litres of boot space, extending to 1,105 litres with the rear row folded.

Vauxhall Mokka Elite Nav Premium 1.2 (130PS) Turbo Auto

Price: £27,150. Mokka starts at £20,735

Engine: A 1,199cc three-cylinder petrol engine

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic transmission

Power: 130ps

Performance: Top speed 124mph and 0 to 60mph in 9.2 seconds

Costs: 47.1mpg combined

Insurance: Group 18E

Emissions: 137g/km