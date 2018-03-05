Beer guru’s favourite things about Wakefield

David Jones is the owner of award-winning drinks retailer Bier Huis in Ossett. He is well known on the ale scene and plays a big role in promoting Ossett. He also has a regular stall at the rhubarb festival in Wakefield city centre.

I have lived in the Wakefield district for around 15 years and I am now settled in Ossett and owning my own award-winning specialist drinks business Bier Huis.

David Jones, of Bier Huis, pulling Five Towns beer at Ossett Market.

I get around the area doing many festivals.

You can’t beat the way that Wakefield, Pontefract and Ossett come alive for rhubarb, liquorice and beer cart festivals. In my very little spare time I love enjoying the following:

Harry’s Bar

Tucked away from Westgate is Harry’s Bar. No matter when you go it’s always busy and its roaring fire in winter makes it even better. A great selection of real ales line up on the bar from all over the UK but always with a couple from Five Towns and other local breweries. It was recently voted pub of the year by the Wakefield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Wakefield Rhubarb Festival

Pontefract Races

I’m a big sport fan although these days I don’t get much chance of seeing live action. However a couple a times a year I get to head to the races. It’s a great course at Pontefract nice and compact and you can see all the action. The team at the track put a real effort into days racing and making it a real family attraction.

Ossett Market Place

So much happens on this piece of land. From the market on Tuesday and Friday with some great stalls, my favourite being the cheese stall, such a great selection to the monthly Saturday market to the big events of gala day and the wonderful beer cart festival attracting hundreds of Morris dancers from across the UK all dancing around the town with a beer festival in the town hall.

Harry's Bar is Wakefield CAMRA's Pub of the Year.

Bier Huis, Ossett

I guess it should be in as one of my favourite places. It feels like I live here, with running the business, talking to the customers while they try the beers then hosting many tasting nights. It would be nice to be on the other side of the bar/counter to enjoy. But six years of hard work has produced many awards.

Cinnamon Lounge, Horbury Bridge

Those that know me, know that after living in Bradford for six years that I love a good curry and it has to match The International on Morley Street in Bradford. There are some great curry houses in the area but I’ve found that the Cinnamon Lounge in Horbury Bridge hits the spot. Too many places ruin a good curry by over spicing but this place gets it all right. A great range of dishes and at the right spice level.

The Cinnamon Lounge, Horbury Bridge with an award.

Xscape

This place ticks all the boxes when out with the family, we can watch a film, bowl and enjoy a meal as well as blow a fortune in the big arcade. All under one roof, it’s a simple day out when you want to be close to home. I’ve yet to try the winter sports aspect of the place. Maybe one day?

Thornes Park

I love taking the kids here, letting them burn off energy on the playground before riding the mini steam trains, then heading over the other side to see the great view of the area and walking around the duck pond and to see the birds.

It now needs a little tender loving care, so come on Wakefield council can we have a few quid spent on it and restored to its former glory.