Audi creates an SUV which is quick off the mark

THIS IS the first of its kind: an Audi SUV which is also a coupé. A car which can shift wardrobes and achieve 0 to 62mph in 3.8 seconds.

You didn’t think such a car was desired? Neither did I, but Audi believes we might. And Audi has a track record of opening new niches with aplomb.

A quick SUV from Audi

So this RS Q8, and it is the first SUV Coupe to wear the RS badge, Audi’s symbol of sporting honour.

It is resplendent on a car which looks just as impressive as it sounds: it is a 600PS model capable of 155mph.

The car made its world debut today at the 2019 LA Auto Show.

It has a twin-turbo V8 TFSI responsible for this incredible accelerative force will be available to UK Audi Sport enthusiasts in the new RS Q8 from early next year.

Behind the brawn of this versatile SUV Coupé is exceptional intelligence and ingenuity – the new RS Q8 incorporates some of the most technologically advanced Audi features available, and combines them with outstanding flexibility.

The impressive technical specification includes highlights such as RS-specific adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, sport differential and active roll stabilisation, and customers will have the option to upgrade even further to Carbon Black and Vorsprung versions which unleash even more of the sporting potential.

“For the first time in the 25-year history of Audi RS models, we are putting a large SUV coupe with the genes of a true high-performance sports car on the road,” said Oliver Hoffmann, managing director of Audi Sport.

The bi-turbo V8 in the new RS Q8 draws on a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) that uses a 48-volt main electrical system as its basis.

MHEV technology allows for start/stop operation at a speed of up to 13mph. The mild-hybrid system is connected to the camera sensors for even greater efficiency. When stopped, the engine starts up while the brake pedal is still depressed as soon as the front camera detects that the vehicle in front begins to move.

At low to intermediate load and rpm in the upper gears, it deactivates cylinders 2, 3, 5 and 8 by switching off fuel injection and ignition.