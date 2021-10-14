Retro Photo Focus

HomeTetley’s Brewery (Joshua Tetley & Son Ltd) was founded in 1822 by Joshua Tetley in Hunslet. The drays were used to deliver the barrels to breweries and were only retired in 2006, much to the dismay of everyone. Retro Photo FocusLooking back at life in the 1970s, 80s and 90sBy Jane ChippindaleThursday, 14th October 2021, 10:15 am Images kindly supplied by Wakefield Libraries.You can see many more at http://www.twixtaireandcalder.co.uk1. Explosion at Hickson and Welch in 1992.Smoke issuing from the chemical plant and drifting across the Aire and Calder Navigation. Photo Sales2. Remaining houses on Roundhill Road, Castleford in 1989.Number 30, the birthplace of Henry Moore was demolished in the 1970s. Photo Sales3. North-Eastern Hotel in Castleford during the 1970s.The public house was later renamed Route 66. Photo SalesHome Page 1 of 1