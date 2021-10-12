Limited edition 2022 calendar with views of Castleford through the ages now available

The junction of Station Road, Bank Street and Carlton Street, Castleford around 1910.

Produced by the Friends of Castleford Library (FoCAL), this year's edition includes contemporary colour images for the first time, to compare and contrast with the black-and-white shots of the town in days past.

The popular calendar, which raises funds for FoCAL's projects and activities at the Carlton Street library, is a limited edition of 200 copies and is priced at £6.

FoCAL's Dave Wilders said: "The calendar is always a popular Christmas present and usually sells out quickly.

"As ever, we are grateful to Wakefield Libraries for allowing us to use some of the images from the library's extensive collection of old black-and-white photos of the town."

The January image, pictured, features the junction of Station Road, Bank Street and Carlton Street around 1910. What is today the HSBC Bank was then the Leeds and County Bank which was built by George Bradley in 1871.