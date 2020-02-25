Wakefield school pupils told to stay at home over coronavirus fears

Pupils and staff at a Wakefield secondary school have been ordered to stay at home amid fears of coronavirus following a school trip to Italy.

Crofton Academy in Wakefield follows Salendine Nook High School, Huddersfield, and Hall Cross Academy, Doncaster, in taking the precautionary measure.

Crofton Academy, Wakefield (Photo: Google).

Pupils and staff from all three schools had been on skiing trips to Italy during half term.

Public Health England advice is for people who have been to lockdown areas of Northern Italy to call 111 for further information and self-isolate for 14 days.

In a message to parents, Crofton Acamdey headteacher Peter Walker said: "Please be reassured that no one in the school is presenting with any Coronovirus symptoms.

"We are following advice from Public Health England and NHS 111.

"Students who attended the trip are to remain off school for 14 days (calendar days).

"This situation has arisen today given the extension of the exclusion zone in Italy to the whole of Northern Italy. That was not the situation prior to today.

"We have been advised that it is only when symptoms are displayed that others are at risk, and as pointed out above none of those who returned from Italy and who were sent home today have displayed symptoms.

"Any school trip that has been to Northern Italy over half term are in the same situation as ourselves, this is not exclusive to us at Crofton.

"As and when we have any further information/updates we will issue updated communications."

Three schools in Cheshire have been closed after pupils returned from school trips to Italy with flu-like symptoms, amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

Cransley School, in Northwich, Brine Leas Academy, in Nantwich, and Sandbach High School, in Sandbach – all in Cheshire - are now closed after a number of pupils returned from trips to Italy over half-term.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people with flu-like symptoms who have been north of Pisa are asked to stay at home for 14 days.

The advice also applies to anyone who recently returned from Italy's quarantined towns even if they have no symptoms

Italy has put 11 towns in Lombardy and Veneto into lockdown.

Police are manning checkpoints around the towns in quarantine, after 229 people have tested positive for the virus and seven died