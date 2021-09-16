Wakefield man is halfway towards his goal of swimming the Channel today
Lee Johnson of Ossett,42, set off in the early hours of this morning to swim the Channel and as at lunchtime he was approximately halfway there.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:58 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 12:00 pm
His progress can be tracked via this link http://cspf.co.uk/tracking and searching for his boat Optimist in which his support crew are monitoring his swim and keeping him fed and watered
Mr Johnson, who is managing director of Advanced Electrical Services on Pildacre Lane, Ossett is raising money for Henshaws College in Harrogate, which helps people living with sight loss and other disabilities to achieve their ambitions and go beyond expectations.
To donate go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LeeJohnson41