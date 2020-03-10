Wakefield health chiefs offer update on coronavirus response

Health chiefs in Wakefield have issued a brief update on how the district is reacting to the "fluid" coronavirus crisis.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus locally yet, though Wakefield's director of public health said last week it was "highly likely" there would be one at some point.

Five people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

It's understood that NHS officials, the local council and the emergency services are talking daily about the situation in Wakefield.

Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which oversees all NHS activity in the district, is at the forefront of those discussions.

Speaking at a CCG Board meeting on Tuesday, the organisation's chief officer Jo Webster said the situation was "fluid".

She said: "I met with the local authority this morning. We’re looking to minimise the impact on frontline staff but also we're trying make sure that our population is kept safe as they possibly can be.

"We’ll do what we can to respond to it.

"To date as I know it, we have no cases.

"Just watch this space really. It’s a worrying time for a lot of people, but hopefully if we keep washing our hands and do everything we should be doing we can isolate it as best we can."

At the time of writing, there have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in neighbouring Leeds, two in Barnsley and one in Rotherham.

