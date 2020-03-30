Next issues first statement on South Elmsall warehouse debacle and confirms chief Simon Wolfson DID visit site

Retailer Next has spoken publicly for the first time since a backlash against its decision to keep its South Elmsall warehouse running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm says its "listened" to staff who said they feared continuing to work at the Field Lane distribution centre in the town would put their health at risk.

They were told last week that Next deemed its warehouse operations "essential" before the company changed its mind on Thursday after the subsequent outcry.

The firm has also confirmed that chief executive and Tory peer Simon Wolfson did visit the South Elmsall site on Thursday evening and say he spoke to staff personally.

However, they say the decision to shut its operations down was taken after he left.

Staff have been sent home will be paid in full until at least April 11, after which it's expected the government will pick up most of the wage bill with its 80 per cent guarantee.

In a statement, the retailer said: "Next has listened very carefully to its colleagues working in warehousing and distribution operations to fulfil online orders.

"It is clear that many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current

climate.

"Next has therefore taken the difficult decision to temporarily close its online, warehousing and distribution operations from Thursday, March 26.

"Next will not be taking any more online orders after this time until further notice."

Workers had welcomed the decision to close the site earlier on Friday.

