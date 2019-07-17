2,000 people referred to Type 2 diabetes prevention programme in Wakefield

Nearly 2,000 people have been referred to a Type 2 diabetes prevention programme in Wakefield.

The programme, which is delivered by the NHS, is geared towards changing people's lifestyle choices and helping them to lose weight.

Of all those referred to the course since it was started in Wakefield in June 2017, more than half took up the offer.

Those who completed the programme have lost an average of 6lb as a result.

Wakefield Council's portfolio holder for health, Faith Heptinstall, said that funding had been secured to continue the programme for another three years.

Writing in a report going before full council next week, Coun Heptinstall said: "Currently in Wakefield, there are approximately 20,000 people who are at high risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

"The public health team working for Wakefield Council want to help these residents live healthier lives.

"In 2017 we were successful in attracting significant funding from the NHS to run a diabetes prevention programme across (West Yorkshire and Harrogate).

"This involves education on healthy eating and lifestyle, help to lose weight, as well as access to physical exercise programmes, all of which together have been proven to reduce the risk of developing the condition.

"In Wakefield, there have been 1,979 eligible referrals into the diabetes prevention programme.

"Of these, 1051 attended their first session, an uptake of 53 per cent."

She added that 741 participants have completed the programme, with an average weight loss of 6lb.

