‘Mum with a massive heart’ steps down from school after 25 years

Pupils and teachers have bid a fond farewell to a classroom stalwart who began her life at the school as a dinner lady.

Jean Goacher stepped down from her role as a learning mentor at Grove Lea Primary after 25 years.

But life at the Hemsworth school started with serving up food for the pupils before she becoming a mentor - primarily supporting children and their families during difficult times.

Headteacher Sally Henshall said: “I will miss her greatly - it’s like having another mum. She is a kind lady with a massive heart.”