Expelled from school: Which Wakefield schools dismissed the most pupils last year?

The number of children expelled from schools in the Wakefield district has risen the fourth year in a row.

A total of 96 pupils were permanently excluded between September 2018 and July 2019, up from 83 the previous year.

All but three of the pupils concerned were at secondary school.

Below is a numerical breakdown of how many children were expelled from each school during the year.

Outwood Academy Hemsworth - 13

Airedale Academy - 10

Carleton High School - 7

Kettlethorpe High School - 7

De Lacy Academy - 6

King's School - 6

Outwood Academy City Fields - 6

The Cathedral Academy - 5

Featherstone Academy - 5

Horbury Academy - 5

Outwood Academy Freeston - 5

Outwood Grange Academy - 4

Castleford Academy - 3

Crofton High School - 3

Ossett Academy - 3

Minsthorpe Academy - 2

St Thomas a Becket Catholic High - 2

St Wilfrid's Catholic High School - 1

Snapethorpe - 1

Simpsons Lane Academy - 1

Stanley Grove School - 1

Local Democracy Reporting Service