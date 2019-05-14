Teacup rides and owl displays as 'Love Your Market' events come to Wakefield district

Circus acts, singing and teacup rides are among the activities taking place at markets across the Wakefield district over the next fortnight.

The area's six marketplaces are all taking part in Love Your Local Market, a nationwide drive to attract new customers and families to the stalls.

Wakefield Market

Council-run markets in Wakefield, Ossett, Castleford, South Elmsall, Normanton and Pontefract will be hosting events between May 17 and May 31.

Among the highlights is a youth market day at South Elmsall on May 25, featuring pirate gold-digging and a bouncy castle at Castleford this coming weekend.

There will also be craft stalls and face painting at Ossett, an owl display in Wakefield and healthy eating demonstrations at Pontefract.

Wakefield Council's portfolio holder for economic growth and regeneration, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: "Love Your Local Market fortnight gives people the chance to experience something new and different at all six of our markets.

"If you haven’t been to our markets recently, why not give them a try?

"And if you are a regular shopper, Love Your Local Markets fortnight is a great opportunity to perhaps visit another of our markets to see what bargains you can find."

Local Democracy Reporting Service