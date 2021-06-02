Kellingley Colliery - Work is underway on £3.4m project to redevelop the site

Artist's impression of how the development will look

Pontefract-based construction company, Harris CM has started work on the scheme which will offer 11 high specification units that range from 3,000 sq ft to 4,000 sq ft. It is being developed by CRT Property Investments Ltd, which is wholly owned subsidiary of The Coalfields Regeneration Trust. Work will be completed by the end of the year.

The development, which is supported by a £1.8m grant from the European Regional Development Fund, will offer extensive car parking with electric vehicle charging points along with high quality landscaping.

The project team features the Yorkshire offices of architects, The Harris Partnership, construction consultants Rex Procter & Partners, HJ Consulting Engineers and building services and environmental engineering firm, Hydrock MRB.

An impression of the completed site

Jason Adlam, CEO at Harris CM, said: “This site is steeped in history and was the UK’s last deep coal mine to close in 2015. In its heyday, it employed thousands of local people and now through its regeneration, it can play an important role in the local economy once again.

“This is our first project with CRT Property Investments, and it is a great opportunity to contribute to the continued regeneration of the ‘Five Towns’, on a site that is only 20 minutes away from our head office near Pontefract, which makes it a fantastic scheme to be involved with.”

Shaun O’Brien, property investment and development director, from CRT Property Investments, said: “These units will appeal to a wide range of SMEs and help address the shortage of available property in the local area.

"Once complete, the development will offer a high-quality working environment where businesses can thrive, as well as playing a crucial role in the local economy by creating jobs and opportunities for people in and around Knottingley.

“This site is a prime example of how we can create opportunities within the coalfields, and everyone involved with the development is pleased to see work starting on site.”

The wider 151-acre Kellingley Colliery site is currently being transformed by Harworth Group into a large-scale development, known as Konect, that will offer 1.45m sq ft of manufacturing and distribution space.