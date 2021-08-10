Amazon to create 500 jobs in Wakefield
Amazon has snapped up a 515,000 sq ft Wakefield development that will create 500 jobs and pump £5.5m into the economy.
The development, Panattoni’s Wakefield515 scheme is said to be the largest speculative development built in the north for 10 years
It is located adjacent to TK Maxx Regional Distribution Centre on the strategically important junction of the M62 and A1(M).
Both were built by Caddick Construction.
Situated on a 28-acre plot, Wakefield515 was specifically designed to offer maximum flexibility for logistics and distribution businesses.
The warehouse will incorporate sustainable features, such as rainwater harvesting systems, a PV ready roof and LED motion sensor lighting.
Chris Wilson, commercial development director at Caddick Construction, said: “This was a landmark project for the region as well as Caddick Construction and it’s great news that Wakefield515 secured an occupier even before it was fully completed.
He added: “This speculative build was announced at the height of the pandemic last year but Panattoni had the foresight and ambition to realise a successful logistics scheme here at Wakefield515 and Caddick Construction had the expertise to deliver it on time and we are delighted with the result.”