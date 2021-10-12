New art gallery in Castleford will raise money for Prince of Wales hospice

Ralph Thornton with a selection of the paintings at The Lock Lane Gallery.

Lock Lane Gallery, is housed on the ground floor of what was most recently an accountants' on Lock Lane and is now the home of Mr Thornton who lives in the flat above.

He said: " The building used to be one of two branches of my family's furniture store R & T Thornton and when the previous tenants moved out I decided to move back in.

"It's much too big for me and I'm a member of the art club at the Queen's Mill so decided to display some of our paintings plus those of other local artists."

"The proceeds from any of the paintings by Barbara Pincher, John Winn and me will be donated to the Prince of Wales Hospice."

There are around 200 paintings on display, including some from The Fairburn Paint Club and a selection from professional artists Alan N Smith and Michael Milner

Prices range from £2 for prints to around £120 for framed pictures.

The gallery is open most days but the times are yet to be finalised.

Lock Lane Gallery can be found just over the bridge in the centre of Castleford, postcode WF10 2LX