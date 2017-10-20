WIN: Sheffield murder mystery CluedUpp tickets celebrating Murder On The Orient Express film launch

Do you have what it takes to catch a killer?

Find your inner Poirot this November and you could end up winning prizes, on top of standard trophies, ranging from cinema tickets to team experience days.

In celebration of the release of new film Murder On The Orient Express - in UK cinemas November 3 - Twentieth Century Fox have teamed up with CluedUpp, to give you the chance to solve a Sheffield murder mystery of your own.

Children can tag along and play for free. Dogs are also welcome.

Cluedupp organise Manhunt events, where teams of two to six people turn detectives to solve a fictional murder by finding real-life clues hidden across the city.

It involves using a special app on your mobile phone to track down 18 virtual witnesses - Pokemon-Go style - !in order to deliver justice.

One of several Manhunt events celebrating the latest film version of Agatha Christie classic, Murder in the Orient Express, will be held in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, November 4.

GUARANTEE YOUR PLACE: Tickets are £35 per team to take part, with prizes up for grabs including best Poirot inspired fancy dress. For full details, to register and to guarantee taking part, which comes with an event pack visit www.manhuntsheffield.co.uk.

But we have two free team entry tickets to be won in our free prize draw - see entry details below.

Competing with up to 100 other players on the day, your group of Sherlock's will need to track down the virtual-witnesses placed all over the city, eliminate suspects and rule-out murder weapons.

Manhunt fans dressed as Hercule Poirot for the Cluedupp Manhunt to detect a virtual killer in Sheffield

There are 14 possible suspects to eliminate and five possible murder weapons to rule out. Cryptic clues and complex alibi's to unravel, with red herrings to avoid as one murderer is brought to justice.

Trophies are awarded to Fastest Team, Best Fancy Dress (Piorot Theme), Best Team Photo, Best Team Name, a children's prize of Best Little Detective and one for dogs, Best K9 Units.

There is one grand prize, courtesy of Murder On The Orient Express and CluedUpp - the chance for one team of up to six to be wined and dined with the ultimate dinner party experience.

Spending a night in a luxury apartment, the winner of the top prize will be treated to first-class service as they enjoy a champagne reception, before taking their seats for a delectable three-course dinner prepared by their own private chef.

Murder On The Orient Express - in UK cinemas from November 3, 2017

Twentieth Century Fox is also offering six cinema tickets to see the film to the winner of the Best Dressed Team - inspired by Murder on The Orient Express' legendary fictional detective Hercule Poirot , plus two more tickets for the best individual costumes.

FOR A CHANCE TO WIN ONE OF TWO TEAM PLACE TICKETS FOR THIS CELEBRATORY MANHUNT EVENT IN SHEFFIELD - READ ON

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the more stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told.

From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, Murder in the Orient Express tells the tale of 13 strangers stranded on a train where everyone is a suspect.

One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murdered strikes again. Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all star cast including Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Michelle Pfeiffer and Daisy Ridley.

WIN ONE OF TWO TEAM PLACE TICKETS FOR THE SHEFFIELD MANHUNT MURDER MYSTERY EVENT:

Trophies include Best Fancy Dress - Piorot theme

For your chance to win one of two tea places - for up to six people - to take part in the Cluedupp organised Sheffield Manhunt event on Saturday, November 4, simply enter our free prize draw by completing our online entry form - CLICK HERE.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompMOTOE tweets

Deadline is Wednesday, October 25, 2017, 5pm.

Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions

